India’s disinformation campaign 

It is an open secret that India doesn’t spare any chance and tactic to harm the interests of Pakistan, this time with the spread of disinformation and propaganda campaigns to change domestic and international public opinion. A Brussels-based EU’ Disinfolab’ uncovered a network of 265 coordinated fake social media outlets serving the nefarious indian interests. These outlets used to spread fake news for lobbying against Pakistan and China in EU and UN. This is not the first time that Indian resorted to such unethical and shameful ways to harm Pakistan’s interest. These developments require attention of Foreign Office of Pakistan to engage with international community on this issue and compel it to sanction those who are involved in the activities of disinformation.

Faisal Hayat

Okara