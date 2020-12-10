Imran urges nation to adopt precautions as second Covid-19 wave intensifies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to wear face masks and adopt government-devised guidelines to arrest the second wave of coronavirus which has gripped Pakistan since late last month.

The government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan on Thursday reported 3,138 new infections after conducting 40,202 tests — a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent. Intensive care units (ICUs) across the country are nearing capacity as officials struggle to counter public indifference to the pandemic.

In a televised address to the nation, the premier worryingly disclosed that “an average of 40 percent of the country’s hospital beds are occupied with coronavirus patients”.

Fearing an intense wave of the disease, he warned that a time will come when the hospital beds will no longer be vacant. “Right now, following the rally in Multan, 64 percent beds reserved for positive [Covid-19] patients are occupied,” he added.

The address comes a day after the prime minister, in a conversation with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chairperson Bill Gates, admitted that implementation of guidelines was proving more challenging this time.

In his address, Khan explained when a large gathering takes place, the fallout is seen in about 10 days. Similarly, he said, 40 percent of beds in Peshawar are occupied by coronavirus patients and about half of Islamabad’s capacity reserved for such patients is occupied.

