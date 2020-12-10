FO condemns report on Indian disinformation network

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday condemned the Indian “mass propaganda campaign” to after a European group unearthed a vast 15-year global disinformation campaign to discredit Pakistan.

EU DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based group, in an investigative report uncovered a “vast network of fake media outlets, think tanks and NGOs serving Indian interests” through maligning Islamabad internationally and influence decision-making at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and European Parliament.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri denounced Indian patronage of the network, traced back to a Delhi-based Indian holding company, as “mischievous” and said they reflected a “pre-occupation with maligning Pakistan”.

Chaudhri said all such attempts were “doomed to fail [because] Pakistan has already put forth irrefutable evidence, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

The report is a vindication for Pakistan and “substantiates Pakistan’s position in front of the International community”, he said.

The spokesperson also urged the Indian government to “eschew the use of false propaganda” as part of its state policy towards neighbouring states.

“By spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the international stature of Pakistan nor can [it] divert the attention of the international community from India’s horrendous human rights record.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also addressed the report, tweeting the neighbouring country’s actions were powered by “fascist ideals” that “even put Goebbels to shame”.