EU Disinfo ‘vindicates Pakistan’s position, exposes its detractors’: PM

–European group uncovers 15-year malicious campaign discrediting Pakistan through fake news outlets, identity theft, resurrected NGOs, even humans

–PTM, Baloch separatist movements among groups given UN floor via India-linked proxy NGOs

ISLAMABAD: Hours after an independent Europe-based non-governmental organisation uncovered an Indian misinformation operation against Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that this “vindicates Pakistan’s position [and] exposes its detractors”.

The premier said the above on Twitter, where he added that “Pakistan has consistently drawn attention of [the international] community to India’s subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region”.

He also pointed out Pakistan had delivered a dossier to the United Nations detailed the extent of India’s terrorist activities in Pakistan, particularly und extremism through structures of fake news organisations and think tanks.

Furthermore, the Foreign Office (FO) the so-termed systematic tactic of a mass propaganda campaign by India to malign Pakistan and international institutions.

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri denounced India’s actions outlined in the report as “mischievous”, adding that they reflected a “pre-occupation with maligning Pakistan”.

“By spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the international stature of Pakistan nor can [it] divert the attention of the international community from India’s horrendous human rights record,” he said.

THE DISCLOSURE:

The group uncovered a massive Indian disinformation network operating since 2005 in Brussels and Geneva to “discredit Pakistan internationally” and influence decision-making at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and European Parliament.

EU DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based group, last year uncovered a vast network of 265 coordinated fake local media outlets in 65 countries serving Indian interests through reproducing “negative content” about Pakistan online. The network was traced back to a New Delhi-based holding company, Srivastava Group.

The network was created by actors behind EP Today, a fake Brussels- based European Parliament disinformation-peddling magazine founded in 2006 but rebranded as EU Chronicle in May. EU DisinfoLab said the present operation was much larger and more resilient than it first suspected in 2019.

In its latest report, titled Indian Chronicles, the group “uncovered an entire network of coordinated UN-accredited NGOs promoting Indian interests and criticising Pakistan repeatedly”. The network, it said, aims to reinforce pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan sentiment in India.

To do so, the network used fake personas of a dead human rights activist and journalists, and also tried to impersonate regular media and press agencies such as the EU Observer, the Economist and Voice of America.

One of the most important findings of the investigation was establishing direct links between the Srivastava Group and at least 10 UN-accredited but long-inactive non-governmental organisations, along with several others, which were used to promote Indian interests and malign Pakistan internationally.

“In Geneva, these think tanks and NGOs are in charge of lobbying, of organising demonstrations, speaking during press conferences and UN side-events, and they were often given the floor at the UN on behalf of the accredited organisations,” the report said.

One particular NGO which caught the eye of the researchers was the Commission to Study the Organisation of Peace (CSOP). The CSOP was founded in the early 1930s and received UN-accreditation in 1975 but became inactive later in the 1970s.

The investigation found that a former chairman of the CSOP — Professor Louis B Sohn, a leading international law scholar and Harvard Law faculty member for 39 years — was listed under the name Louis Shon as a CSOP participant at the UNHRC session in 2007 and at a separate event in Washington DC in 2011.

The listings shocked the researchers because Sohn died in 2006.

The report also listed several other instances of identity thefts, including the name of Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament, more than 750 fake media outlets covering 119 countries, and over 550 registered domain names.

The report further showed that the campaign was amplified by a leading Indian news agency – Asian News International. Born in 1971, ANI describes itself as “South Asia’s leading multimedia news agency, with more than 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe”. Indian news media, especially broadcast media, thrive on the content provided by the agency.

“Our open-source investigation shows that the operation led by the Srivastava Group and amplified by ANI […] began in 2005 and is still ongoing at this date,” the group said. “The operation’s mission is to discredit nations in conflict with India in Asia, in particular, Pakistan but also China to a lesser extent.”

The report found that articles from a small fake European media outlet, EU Chronicle, were used as a base by ANI to create news reports. It noted that the Indian agency covers the lobbying efforts taking place under the garb of resurrected/fake NGOs, with sometimes dubious practices.

The repackaging of EU Chronicle op-eds and articles into ANI news reports means that the content from the fake European media outlet can reach a wider audience, particularly in India. For example, ANI reports using EU Chronicle content are systematically reproduced on Yahoo News India, a website attracting a sizable audience, it said.

The group found at least 13 instances of ANI re-publishing mostly anti-Pakistan and sometimes anti-China op-eds by Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), originally published on EU Chronicle.

Some Indian media outlets, which re-use content from ANI, become a de facto regular amplifier from EU Chronicle.

“The actors behind the operation hijacked the names of others, tried to impersonate regular media such as the EU Observer […] used the letterhead of the European Parliament, registered websites under avatars with fake phone numbers, provided fake addresses to the United Nations, created publishing companies to print books of the think-tanks they owned,” the report read.

“They used layers of fake media that would quote and republish one another. They used politicians who genuinely wanted to defend women or minority rights to ultimately serve geopolitical interests and gave a platform to far-right politicians when convergent objectives could be reached.”

Alexandre Alaphilippe, executive director of EU DisinfoLab, said ANI was being used to give legitimacy to the entire “influence operation”, which relied “more on ANI than on any other distribution channel” to give it “both credibility and a wide reach to its content”, BBC reported.

By virtue of being the largest Indian news agency, ANI’s reports have found space in many mainstream Indian news outlets and publishers. Its content was further reproduced on more than 500 fake media websites across 95 countries, the researchers found.

Demonstrations in Europe conducted by organisations linked to the Srivastava Group have also been covered by ANI, as well as by fake media websites linked to SG.

PTM GIVEN UN FLOOR VIA PROXY NGOs:

At the core of the report was the issue of ethnic groups being provided floor at the UNHRC on behalf of these proxy NGOs. The list — which includes some of the proscribed organisations including Brahumdagh Bugti-led Baloch Republican Party (BRA) — also featured Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) which ostensibly demands greater rights for Pashtuns.

Other parties/groups in the list include: Baloch Voice Association, European Foundation for South Asian Studies, the World Sindh Congress, the United Kashmir People’s National Party, Jammu Kashmir Peace and Development Institute, Baloch People’s Congress, World Baloch Women’s Forum, Gilgit Baltistan Studies, Baloch Human Rights Council, Baloch Students Organisation, Baloch People’s Congress, Baloch Voice Foundation and Jammu Kashmir National Awami Party.

Importantly, the report said, certain actions inside the UNHRC are supported and even organised directly by organisations created by SG, such as the European Organisation for Pakistani Minorities. In its 2019 report, the group also explained how these events were covered by fake media and press agencies including the Times of Geneva, an online portal recently taken down with all of its content, and FourNewsAgency.