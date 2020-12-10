DJ Butt gets bail in ‘illegal weapon’ case

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to sound system provider Muhammad Asif aka DJ Butt a day after he was arrested on the charges of possessing an illegal weapon and interference in official work.

Civil Judge Qamar Zaman directed him to submit a surety bond of Rs50,000.

Punjab police arrested DJ Butt, who rose to prominence during the 2014 sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday. He has been providing a sound system to the rallies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Lahore and elsewhere and for the December 13 meeting his services were hired.

According to the FIR, police raided the office of DJ Butt in Model Town and registered a case for possessing an illegal weapon and interference in official work by manhandling the raiding team members.

Police also allegedly manhandled a couple of reporters who reached the Model Town police station to get the FIR copy. The reporters were recording the comments of Butt at the police station when policemen manhandled them and tried to snatch their mobile phones.

Butt said that he had been arrested unfairly.

Condemning the arrest, PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb declared: “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan is a small man who is targeting the caterers and sound-system providers like DJ Butt to create hurdles in the PDM rally on December 13.”