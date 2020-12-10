Defence minister disappointed ‘joint exercises’ doesn’t mean what he thought

ISLAMABAD: The federal defence minister Pervez Khattak expressed disappointment on Thursday when he found out that the term ‘joint exercises’ doesn’t mean what he had thought it did.

“When my PA had informed me earlier this year about the Shaheen-IX joint exercises, I thought it was going to be something awesome like my favourite Tirah-X,” said a crestfallen Khattak, while speaking to The Dependent. “Unfortunately, it was just some lame air-force thing.”

The contingent of People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), comprising combat pilots, air defence controllers and technical ground crew is participating in the exercise with their counterparts from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF.)

“Damn it. This is such a downer. I need to relax a bit,” he said, excusing himself.

Several hours later, the defence minister ordered twenty pieces of chicken nuggets on Food Panda.