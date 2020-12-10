Concentration of poverty 

This letter is to raise the issue of concentrated poverty in Pakistan. According to the report that is submitted by ministry of planning and development in the National Assembly of Pakistan, nearly 29.5% percent of total population is living below the poverty which that lines indicates nearly 5.5 million people. According to Asian Development Bank (ADB). In 2015, 24.5% of the Pakistan total population lived below the poverty line. This shows that the poverty is increasing year-by-year and it will have grave consequences if the authority don’t take effective steps.

A large number of population don’t have the proper access to the basic necessities of life. They don’t have basic shelter and home to live. Slow economic growth helps greatly affected the poor population. Heavy duties and taxes on basic items have made it difficult for people to afford the necessities. They don’t have the buying power to afford hefty electricity and gas bills. Most of the government hospitals are non functioning and people are forced to seek help from private hospital that is costly so people can’t afford the hefty medical bills and health facilities. To fulfil the family necessities, children are forced to work on low wages instead of getting quality education. Mostly business and corporations apt labour extensive approach while paying low wages to workers. Moreover, due to Covid-19, there is an increased poverty as mostly people lost their job and had no sources of income since months.

Government should devise some action plan to overcome the difficulties faced by the poor population. Government needs to provide credit facilities and use labour intensive techniques of production to reduce poverty. Also, government should provide subsidy in electricity and gas bill to people who are living below the poverty line. Government should regularize and monitories the government hospital system so that people don’t have to worry about private hospital hefty bills. Moreover, government should crack down upon child labour and facilitate free education of these children.

Uplifting the living standards of people living below poverty line by providing them free education, shelter or homes, increased wages, and health facilities would bring the trend of poverty downwards, and it will lead to a more prosperous and productive society. Therefore, this issue is alarming and need to be raised so that government should take prompt action.

Fatima Ambrein

Karachi