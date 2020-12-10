By announcing en mass resignations, PDM leaders enter blind alley: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had entered a blind alley by announcing its step of en mass resignations from assemblies in haste, which created fissures in the 11-party alliance.

Parliamentary resignations were considered as the last resort in politics and the opposition leaders played this card at the wrong time in their quest for the power, he said while addressing a press conference in the federal capital.

The PDM leaders, he said, used the en mass resignations as a ‘blackmailing’ tool without doing any homework as there were a number of legal issues which would ensue from their actions.

The minister said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would never want to lose its provincial government in Sindh while PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a plan to take revenge from both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for abandoning him during his long march to Islamabad last year.

The members of PDM constituent parties quitting the assemblies would strengthen the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming Senate election, he maintained.

To a query, the minister said his party’s members of the National Assembly (NA) during the last government’s tenure had presented their resignations to the then speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of the PML-N.

Faraz said the PDM, on the other hand, did not work out on the future scenario, on how to evolve after their resignations. For instance, they did not know what the rules the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Constitution said regarding the resignations from all members of an alliance.

To another query, the minister said the government was making all-out efforts to protect the lives of people by updating them on the coronavirus situation regularly. It had successfully coped with the first wave of the pandemic after embracing the smart lockdown strategy that safeguarded the lives and livelihoods of people simultaneously.

He made it clear that the government would not impose a complete lockdown due to the rallies of a group which was adamant to put the people’s lives at stake to protect their looted money and vested interests.

Faraz said the government would follow the same strategy to cope with the second wave of the coronavirus which it had adopted during the first one.

When asked about negotiations with the opposition, he said the prime minister was ready to hold dialogue with them, however, “there will be no compromise on the corruption cases”.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, soon after taking the oath of his office, called for dialogue and even formed a committee on the opposition’s claim of electoral rigging, but they did not bother to even attend its meeting.

The minister said the opposition had hijacked the parliament for the last two years to get the production orders for their imprisoned leaders instead of working with the government for the people’s welfare.

They had remained silent for two years, but now they all of a sudden started creating noise about the rigged elections, he said.

Faraz said the opposition parties, when came into the power, only focused on plundering the national wealth and gaining personal benefits. They had turned the country into a Somalia-like state, he added.

The minister said they had nothing to do with the democracy as they just sought a NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government.

Referring to Fazl’s statement regarding the breaking down of the electoral college, he asked if such things could ever really happen in a democratic system.

He cited the example of passage of FATF-related laws from the parliament, where the prime minister could have given them an NRO for their support by conceding to their demand to make the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) “toothless” and “featherless”, but he did not do that in the larger national interest.

Faraz highlighted the unnatural alliance between the two major parties of the PDM – the PPP and the PML-N – by playing past video clips of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif in which they were seen criticising each other for the sake of power.

He also played a clip of Nawaz Sharif in which he could be seen disgracing Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The minister said both the party leaders had remained each other’s arch foes in the past in their lust for power, and today they had rallied against the government in an attempt to return to power.

He vowed that the government would continue to expose the reality of all the major characters of PDM’s drama.

“One by one, we will apprise the public about the PDM leaders’ reality, politics, hypocrisy, selfishness, so-called political principles and ruthlessness in a series of press conferences,” he added.

Commenting on the PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s political career, he said first time Nawaz had come into the power was after backstabbing the then prime minister, Muhammad Khan Junejo.

He reminded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about the role of Nawaz Sharif in the hanging of Bilawal’s grandfather.

When asked about the restrictions on the PDM’s upcoming rally in Lahore, he said the government would not stop them from holding gathering, but would lodge first information reports (FIRs) against the facilitators and opposition leaders who were prompting people to flout the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He hoped that the people of Lahore would reject them as Multan’s citizens had.