AIDS is one of the serious diseases of the immune system that is caused by infection with a virus and destroys body’s immune system. Besides, it is transmitted from one person to another through blood, sexual intercourse, blades, dental instruments, surgical instruments. According to reports 1,523 patients are suffering with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome have been reported in complete province and in a press conference Dr Zarkoon told that more than 6,000 AIDS patients have not been registered by the Balochistan health department. Out of the 1,523 patients, 1,195 are registered in Quetta and 328 in Turbat. Currently the number of AIDS patients in the country are 26,000. It is my request that the government has to provide full facilities for the treatment of AIDS patients and spread awareness about AIDS to the citizens.

Parigul Zahid

Kech