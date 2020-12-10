Afridi urges parliamentarians across the world to play role for Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday urged all parliamentarians of the world to play a proactive role in raising voices for Kashmiris and making India accountable for its crimes against humanity in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing a conference of the committee held at Institute of Regional Studies, Shehryar said that the implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir is a collective responsibility of all the member states of the UNSC.

“The political leaders of several countries, including US, Canada and Europe, and European Parliament chairperson have expressed their concerns on the issue. There is growing momentum among international parliamentarians to work together to galvanize world conscience for stopping India’s aggression and making it accountable for atrocities against Kashmiris in the IOK,” Afridi said.

“Pakistan is committed for peaceful resolution of the dispute under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s emphatic narrative, set in the UNGA sessions through a full spectrum of parliamentary and diplomatic outreach, and engagement with media, academia, intelligentsia and civil society.”

“Indian forces cannot deprive the Kashmiri people from their right to determine their own destiny, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions. Kashmiris’ struggles for self-determination have gained a new impetus under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime,” he added.

Indian forces are martyring innocent Kashmiris in staged encounters under the garb of cordon and search operations. Killings of hundreds of innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, are in complete violation of the fundamental precepts of the international humanitarian law. Pakistan has been constructively engaging with the international human rights mechanisms of the United Nations. Pakistan has also legislated and established strong institutional machinery in the field of human rights.”

Referring to a statement given by Noam Chomsky, Afridi said that India is constantly endangering regional peace. Indian PM is crushing rights of Muslims and placing Kashmir under a vicious rule. “The world knows that the IOK is an international dispute and its solution lies in plebiscite. Kashmiris must be free to determine their political status and pursue their economic, social and cultural development,” he added.