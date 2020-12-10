Adviser to Sindh CM passes away due to Covid-19

Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, passed away on Thursday due to the novel coronavirus.

He was being treated at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi. His funeral and burial will take place in Thatta, at the Makli graveyard.

Sheerazi started his political career in 1984 and he had been elected as a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) five consecutive times and had served as a provincial minister and adviser multiple times as well.

Sindh CM has expressed his condolences over his demise and said that Shirazi was a great man.

Sheerazi was the father of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Shah and MPA Riyaz Shah.