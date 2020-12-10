Air Sial will provide much-needed domestic competition

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the country’s fourth airline, Air Sial, when he was in Sialkot on Wednesday. The significance of this is manifold. Apart from the implications for the aviation industry, it marks the launching of a start-up during the coronavirus pandemic. That too in an industry which has been hit worldwide worse than most by the covid-19 pandemic; with airlines piling over each other to announce job cuts and flight cancellations, a new airline is something of a surprise.

The new airline has also flowed tangentially, being the result of the success of the Sialkot Airport, the country’s first funded and operated by the private sector. The airport was founded to meet the demand by the city’s burgeoning business community, which found other airports insufficiently responsive to their demands for cargo flights. In view of this, the new airline might well be expected to go in for extensive cargo operations. However, it also will use its fleet of three Airbus A320-200s for flying passengers domestically. While there is likely to be sufficient domestic traffic for its operations, it remains to be seen how it fares when it attempts to expand internationally, which its vice-chairman says it will.

For many years monopolised by government-owned national flag carrier PIA, the Pakistani aviation industry has become lively, with new airlines appearing now and then, with some falling by the wayside. At the moment, apart from PIA, Airblue and SereneAir are operating, with Aero Asia and Shaheen Air having ceased operations in recent years. The government should be aware that its grip on aviation as well as airports is being challenged not so much by ambition, as by the need, of Sialkot businessmen. The government should take this opportunity to ponder whether it should be in the aviation business at all. For too long, it was not in aviation really, regarding its airline not as a toehold in a highly competitive business, as a never-ending source of jobs for the boys. The result is what PIA has now become, a bloated, overstaffed, loss-making burden on the public exchequer which no one knows what to do with. The government should go where the rethink takes, ready PIA for the market.