A forgotten hero of Sindh

The Land of Sindh has produced gems in different periods of History, who not only played a crucial role in the independence movement but were also known for their uprightness, courage, integrity, and distinguished stature in society, Raees Ghulam Mohammad Bhurgri is one of those, but sad to say that young generation is unaware of his remarkable work and Services for the country.

A statesman, Jurist, and reformist, Barrister Raees Ghulam Mohammad Khan Bhurgri was born in 1878 in Dengan Bhurgri Village Taluka Jamesabad of Tharparkar District (The Taluka was later named after his name- Kot Ghulam Mohammad and is now part of Mirpurkhas District). His father Raees Wali Mohammad Khan Bhurgri was a landlord and notable political figure of Sindh during the18th and 19th centuries.

The rising leverage of British rulers in the subcontinent and their unfair treatment of Muslims fueled further his hatred for British rule and impaled him to move abroad for higher education. He returned to Sindh after completing his Bar-at-Law from Lincoln’s-inn in 1908 and started practice in Hyderabad. During his practice along with his bosom friend Molana Abdul Majeed Sindhi, he launched a weekly magazine Al-Amin to create awareness among the Muslims about their legitimate Rights

Despite being a landlord he was an advocate of poverty-stricken and misery-ridden people of the subcontinent and his prime aim as a politician was to provide relief to those subjugated people groaning under the curse of slavery.

After joining Congress in 1909, he was elected member of the Bombay legislative assembly from a seat reserved for landlords and was re-elected again in 1913 and 1917. He believed that Education is necessary to uplift the social status of Sindhis and apropos to that he got passed the Muslim Education Cess Bill from the then Legislative Assembly of Bombay. As a result of that innovative move, he had to face bitter opposition from Landlords, feudal lords, and the elite class of Sindh. But continued to serve the interest of the common people. As a farsighted and prudent leader, he always emphasized that religion must be kept away from politics. Carrying his legacy his son Raees Ghulam Mustafa Bhurgri also raised a voice for the cause of Sindh. He was a member of the Sindh Assembly and blatantly opposed the “One Unit” move.

The Diligent, Eminent, and luminous personality of Sindh Raees Ghulam Mohammad Khan Bhurgri passed away in 1924 at the age of 45, but before leaving this world he achieved the status that very few people had achieved in history. His life, struggle, and contributions should be made part of our syllabus so that the young generation could learn from this paradigmatic figure.

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA

Sujawal