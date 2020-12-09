What information is sensitive?

Plea to protect information about senior officers’ emoluments rejected

The Pakistan Information Commission has allowed an appeal by a number of Women’s Action Forum applicants and, rejecting the Defence Ministry’s objections, has allowed the release to them of information about the income, income tax, assets, perks, privileges, post retirement benefits and plots allotted to all officers above the rank of brigadier or equivalent in all three services. The PIC rejected the Defence Ministry’s contention that the record of defence services and defence installations was excluded under the Freedom of Information Act. Implicit in the decision is that the information sought was about taxpayers’ money, and thus it was the right of the citizen to obtain information about how that money was spent. At the same time, it was a salutary reminder that not everything connected to the defence services is necessarily connected to the actual defence of the country, and thus used to keep under wraps whatever the senior officers of the defence services might do.

It was important that PIC decided as it did, for it prevented information being denied on the ground that it was defence-related. It is possible to make up a security excuse for any exclusion. For example, the first item of information to be gleaned is the number of officers in each rank, which would give in turn information on the order of battle of each service. Of course, that assumes that a hostile power (India, in other words) has not got this information already. However, that would have to be balanced against the citizen’s right to know. Another subject, on which information is also required, is that of the pays and perks of senior civil servants. Again, it is not so much the amount spent that matters, as the fact that the money being disbursed is taxpayers’ money.

An important principle that the decision upheld was that of the executive operating under the provisions of the law, as made by the legislature. If the Defence Ministry’s designated ‘public information officer’ still has any objection to providing the information rejected, he is free to go to court. Here again, the court will decide according to the law as laid down, not according to any notion of security, vague because it is unwritten.