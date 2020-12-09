Villainy of WAPDA

WAPDA Established in 1958 through an Act of Parliament, it is an autonomous body under the administrative powers of the Federal Government. It focuses on water and hydropower development. In fact, vallainy of WAPDA is making the Turbat’s people so much disturbed where masses are compelled to violent the roles. In fact, people are paying huge amounts of bills for it. But still innocents and guilty considered equal. They used to cut the links of transformers, where commom public face lots of problems. In reality, unavailability of electricity make people far from their daily activities. Because, it plays a crucial role all over world, where multiple companies including major activities are being done. But in Turbat, people are awaited for the maintenance of it, and majority is paying high amounts of bills, still they face difficulties. It is requested to concern authorities to resolve it with solution.

Waleed Lal

Turbat