US places Pakistan, nine others on religious freedom blacklist

WASHINGTON: The United States has placed Pakistan and nine other countries on a religious freedom blacklist for “engaging” in “engaging [in] systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations”.

In a tweet shared early Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced to have designated Islamabad as a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious freedom, alongside nations that include China, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Today the U.S. designates Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 7, 2020

“The US is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom. No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs,” he said in a tweet. “These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act.”

Notably absent from the list is India who a US government panel, in a damning report in April, called to be put on the blacklist over a “drastic” downturn under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Observing Modi’s Hindu nationalist government “allowed violence against minorities and their houses of worship to continue with impunity, and also engaged in and tolerated hate speech and incitement to violence”, the commission had called on the US to impose punitive measures, including visa bans, on Indian officials believed responsible and grant funding to civil society groups that monitor hate speech.

India has a growing relationship with Washington, and ties have improved under President Donald Trump, who has ignored the issue of declining religious freedom in the country during his tenure.

Pompeo in 2017 had placed Pakistan on a special watch list — a step short of the designation — in what had been seen as a tactic to pressurise Islamabad into “reforms”.

“In far too many places across the globe, individuals continue to face harassment, arrests, or even death for simply living their lives in accordance with their beliefs,” Pompeo said at the time. “The United States will not stand by as spectators in the face of such oppression.”

According to US law, nations on the blacklist must make improvements or face sanctions including losses of US government assistance. However, the administration can waive such actions.

The US State Department found that eight out of 10 people around the world face restrictions on religious freedom. “Where religious freedom is absent, terrorism and violence fester. Our advocacy for religious communities abroad helps to ensure the protection and prosperity of Americans at home,” the State Department said in a statement.

“Religious freedom is our ‘first freedom,'” Pompeo said on Monday at a dinner gala in Washington. “When we, each of us, can worship freely and openly discuss the eternal questions of the soul, we can understand how we ought to live our lives – both individually and as a society,” he said.

FO REJECTS BLACKLIST:

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said the designation of Pakistan on the countries of part­ic­ular concern (CPC) was “completely against the realities on the ground” and raised doubts about the credibility of the process. Furthermore, the statement pointed out the “glaring omission of India” from the blacklist.

The statement also reflected regret at the US overlooking “fact that Pakistan and the US have been constructively engaging on the subject at the bilateral level”.