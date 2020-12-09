LANSING – US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani is planning to call Afzal Khan (aka Afzal Qadafi) and Najam Sethi to testify about election irregularities in the state of Michigan, as revealed to this scribe.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York and underwhelming movie star is spearheading the losing Trump campaign for US presidency.

Afzal Khan, a former member of Pakistan’s election commission was involved in a previous election irregularity case in 2013. Media baron Sethi, known for his ‘anti-establishment’ alignment, was the caretaker of Punjab during the 2013 elections and was involved in a “35 puncture” conspiracy theory flouted by a drug-addled former playboy.

Sethi and Khan would testify in front of the Michigan board of elections next week through secure video link provided by Newsmax, Giuliani said, standing in front of a sex toy store.

“We’re confident that the move will completely tilt Michigan and initiate a domino effect that will confirm that the election was stolen, eventually paving the way for the second Trump regime,” he told this scribe.

Giuliani alleged that with the successful experience of proving that there was no such thing as 35 punctures in Punjab, Sethi would now successfully prove that there actually were thirty thousand punctures in the state of Michigan during the election. Afzal Khan, meanwhile, would verify seeing dead people vote in the election.