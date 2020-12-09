‘There is no democracy in place today’, says PDM chief ahead of Lahore rally

–Rally to take place in spite of security alert issued by police

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that “there is no democracy in place today” while assuring that the PDM rally in Lahore will take place in spite of all obstacles.

Fazlur said the above while addressing a press conference, flanked by two prominent opposition leaders, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“There is no democracy in place today. It is dictatorship that has buried democracy. We have spoken of a democratically elected government of the people and the supremacy of the Constitution. We do not accept this government as one elected by the people, or Constitutional or democratic,” he said.

Regarding the hurdles placed by the incumbent government, the JUI-F chief said that the 11-party alliance would find a second path, adding that a steering committee is yet to meet and decide on a schedule of activities.

The hurdles in question are the administration “turning the venue into a dam”, wherein he accused the government of flooding the venue, Minar-e-Pakistan, on purpose.

Moreover, while Prime Minister Imran Khan had not banned the rally, he had warned that any organisers who partake in the arrangements would be arrested – this ranged from sound and stage workers to simple tea sellers.

Furthermore, a threat alert was issued by police on Tuesday for the opposition’s 11-party public gathering on December 13, warning that terrorists could target PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz and other top political leadership of the opposition parties.

The police have asked the PDM leadership to cancel the Lahore public gathering owing to the security alert and in case of non-cancellation, has asked the opposition’s leadership, including Maryam, to take precautionary measures ­– such as the use of bulletproof cars – to avoid any untoward incident, reported a local news outlet.

Falzur, on the occasion, referred back to his call for all members of the Opposition to hand in their resignations from the National Assembly. When asked of what will happen to Senate electoral college and elections when the Sindh Assembly will be dissolved due to resignations, he said that they were devising a strategy to stop any more “fake elections”.

“We consider breaking the electoral college a democratic process and are making a strategy for that. We are also consulting constitutional experts,” he said.

“Yesterday, Maulana sahab represented all of us and it is our joint decision to hand in resignations,” Maryam added.

Similarly, Bilawal said: “We will use every tool we can to send them home. And the people are all with us.”