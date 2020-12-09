Strange logic of Modi Administration

India views human rights as merely and excuse for oppressing minorities

By NAEEM KANDWAL

Indian government has broken all records of human rights violations. If a country condemns human rights violations in India, the Indian government calls it interference in its internal affairs, but it is the Indian government that perpetrates terrorism in neighboring countries, which it deems legitimate. India’s double standard has been exposed here, which is ridiculous. That amounts to saying ”My dog is a dog and your dog is Tommy”. Sikhs, Muslims and Dalits, all minorities, are victims of the Indian government’s atrocities. The Indian government sometimes massacres the oppressed Muslims in Gujrat, sometime suppresses the Sikhs, sometimes destroys the constitutional status of Kashmir and sometimes tries to destroy the identity of the Dalits. Once again Sikhs are being targeted by the Indian government.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative opposition leader Erin O’Toole both made comments this week expressing concern over India’s response to the demonstrations. “Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest,” Mr Trudeau said on Monday.

Two farmers associations have said they expect 50,000 farmers to reach the Delhi border from the neighbouring state of Haryana. Speaking recently to celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, Mr Trudeau mentioned the protests and called it a “concerning” situation. “We’re all very worried about family and friends,” he said during the virtual celebration. “We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns.” Mr Trudeau’s remarks were echoed by Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole, who called the right to peacefully protest “fundamental” to democracy.

Very recently, India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country,” said Anurag Srivastava. The Indian government considers its human rights violations to be its own internal affair, while it itself perpetrates terrorism in neighbouring countries. This is the strange logic of the Modi Administration

Sikhs are important to Canada, not just because of their large numbers, but because they have assumed political importance. A Sikh has served as Premier of British Columbia province, and one is presently Defence Minister, and another head of the New Democratic Party.

Sikhs are demanding a separate homeland in India, that is why they are being persecuted. The Khalistan movement is a Sikh movement seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign or autonomous state, called Khālistān (‘Land of the Khalsa’), in the Punjab region. The proposed state would consist of land that currently forms East Punjab.

Ever since the separatist movement gathered force in the 1980s, the territorial ambitions of Khalistan have at times included Chandigarh, sections of the Indian Punjab, including parts of North India and some parts of western states of India.

The call for a separate Sikh state began in the wake of the fall of the British Empire. In 1940, the first explicit call for Khalistan was made in a pamphlet titled “Khalistan”. With financial and political support of the Sikh diaspora, the movement flourished in the Indian state of Punjab —which has a Sikh-majority population — continuing through the 1970s and 1980s, and reaching its zenith in the late 1980s. In the 1990s the insurgency petered out, and the movement failed to reach its objective due to multiple reasons including a heavy police crackdown on separatists, factional infighting, and genocide upon the Sikh population.

Not only the Canadian Prime Minister but also Indian human rights activists are speaking out against India’s government’s misconduct. Supreme Court lawyer and social activist Prashant Bhushan tweeted ”I am happy that Canadian PM has spoken out for rights to protest in a Democracy & for our farmers rights. It is important for all leaders worldwide to stand up for democratic rights of people in all nations”.

It should not be forgotten that the resent farmers protest is being seen as being related to the Khalistan Movement. It should not be forgotten that the original Khalistan Movement started off with a strong peasants’ movement, and there was always a strong support for farmers’ demands among those who backed the Khalistan Movement. It should also not be forgotten that the Khalistan Movement has not been stamped out among the Sai diaspora; of which Canada happens to be a natural stronghold.

