PTI lawmaker’s BA results held after being caught cheating

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Lower Dir, Liaquat Ali, had given his exams at Markland University last month, but had his results held as he was caught cheating, said a spokesperson of the university.

The MPA, who was giving exams for a Bachelors of Arts degree, was caught cheating during the Pakistan Studies exam, added the spokesperson. He has been summoned by the university to explain his actions on December 17.

Ali was elected an MPA from the PK-17 Lower Dir-V constituency with 22,864 votes in the 2018 general elections. He had defeated MMA’s Saeed Gul during the polls.