PM criticises opposition’s inability to open dialogue

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that any time there has been an attempt to open dialogue with the opposition, they have demanded that the corruption cases against them be closed.

“Cases were filed against many opposition leaders during their own tenures,” the premier said during a conversation with media persons.

“Ishaq Dar, Nawaz Sharif’s children and his son-in-law all fled from the country in the past,” he said, adding that dialogue is necessary for democracy to work.

On the occasion, the premier reiterated his position that the government was willing to hold a dialogue with the opposition on every issue but “no talks on giving NRO will be held with the opposition”.

“The opposition wants to instigate chaos in the country, they want the government to use force (against it),” he said.

“The best place for political dialogue is the parliament,” the prime minister said. “I had said from the beginning that I was ready to answer all questions in the parliament.”

It is pertinent to mention that when reports of the PM seeking a dialogue reached Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said, “He is not worthy of dialogue.”

PM Imran spoke about various issues, including the opposition’s protest movement, the coronavirus pandemic and international conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan.

When asked about the PDM’s calls for resignations of lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA), he said that he could “not understand what they aim to do”.

“If the opposition seeks to move a no-confidence motion, they should come and do so in the assemblies,” he said while criticising the move.

“If they hand in resignations, we will hold by-elections on those seat and will emerge even stronger,” he added.