Mazari calls PDM resignations a ‘drama’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) calling for the resignations of the Opposition MPs from the National Assembly was a “drama”.

“If they want to resign, they should hand [their resignation letters] to the speaker [of the National Assembly] instead of party leaders,” she said during an interview with a local news station.

Furthermore, the human rights minister said the federal government had “information” on the 11-party alliance receiving foreign funding. However, Mazari did not go into details or outright say the ruling party had any evidence to back this claim.

“If we get the evidence […] but when we receive hardcore evidence, then it will become the responsibility of the government to take action,” she said, adding “let’s see how things unfold.”

She did elaborate that there were “dissident groups aboard” who were sending “encouragement” to the PDM.

These comments come a few days before the PDM rally in Lahore is to take place in spite of various obstacles being faced by the coalition.