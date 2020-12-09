Karachi’s garbage problem 

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the serious problem of garbage and pollution in Karachi.

Because when it comes to garbage and pollution, Karachi is the king of the trash heaps.

The garbage situation of Karachi is going from bad to worse, day by day. Open sewage drains and garbage dumps are giving rise to many harmful diseases. Especially after this Eid-ul-Azha the waste material is still lying on roads. And majority of the streets were flooded with water and trash, wreaking havoc for the citizens. Moreover, the stagnant rainwater mixed with the remains of the animals, serves as a serious health hazard for citizens, with the chances of many serious diseases being spread.

Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan but still there is no administration to manage the garbage and pollution, citizens are really frustrated and they need some solution for this problem. Karachi needs serious attention and it is also a matter of great concern , and take some proper steps to make Karachi neat and clean.

BUSHRA MANZOOR

Karachi