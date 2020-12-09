India may launch false flag operation to divert attention from farmers’ strike

Information has emerged which states India might carry out a false flag operation to divert international attention from the farmers’ strike, and as such Pakistani troops along the border have been placed on highlight for a potential strike.

Reportedly, national troops on the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary are on high alert, as the information obtained from credible sources indicates that the Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government, with its Hindutva ideology, might mount an attack.

The large farmers’ strike currently going on in India, led by Indian Sikh farmers, is being held against the deregulation of the agriculture sector. This protest seems also to be leading to a revival of the Khalistan movement.

On Tuesday, railway tracks and highways were blocked across the country as farmers launched a national day of action, upping the stakes after 10 days blockading the capital.

Tens of thousands of farmers have set up barricades on roads into New Delhi since November 26, vowing not to move until the laws were repealed, in one of the biggest challenges to the Hindu nationalist government since it was re-elected in a landslide victory in 2019.

The farmers are also supported in their protest by Indian diaspora worldwide. In cities in Canada, the US, UK, Australia – or any other country that has a strong Punjabi or Indian population – car rallies or demonstrations are underway.

Previously, India had made false claims of conducting surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and attempted an unsuccessful aerial operation on February 26, 2019. In reply, Pakistan had shot down two Indian jets on February 27and also captured the enemy’s pilot.