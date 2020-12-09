HEADLINES

India may amend farm reform in the hope of ending protests

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India’s government will consider amending reforms that have sparked protests by farmers fearing the end of guaranteed crop prices but it will not abandon the plan, a government official said on Wednesday.

Farmers have been demonstrating for two weeks against the deregulation that will allow them to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured a minimum price.

Small growers fear the change, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s liberalising reforms, will mean the end of price support for staples such as wheat and rice and leave them at the mercy of big business.

The government is set to discuss the laws on Wednesday, sources said, with hopes that an offer of amendments to the legislation will end the opposition.

“We’re open to amendments but a complete withdrawal of the laws is just plain impossible,” said a senior government official in the agriculture ministry in New Delhi, who declined to be identified.

Talks between leaders of farmers’ unions and the government officials have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers demanding the complete rollback of the reforms.

Hannan Mollah, the general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (All India Farmers’ Union), said his members would discuss intensifying their campaign of opposition.

Modi’s government is facing criticism from opposition parties that have criticised the reform as a boon for big business but a disaster for India’s traditional agricultural markets.

Previous articlePakistan finally challenges India’s claim on basmati in EU
Next articleEU must move, UK says as Johnson heads for last Brexit supper in Brussels
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Indian opposition seeks inquiry into security leak after Goswami’s messages emerge

Indian opposition parties called on Monday for an investigation into chat messages from a top TV anchor that they said showed prior knowledge of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Smaller parties point fingers at PPP, PML-N for backtracking on en masse resignation

ISLAMABAD: Smaller parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have expressed their reservations about the role of the two major political parties in the alliance,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Constitutional obligation: NA falls short of required sittings

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is in a fix over the fact that despite a lapse of around five months, the National Assembly (NA) has only...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Who will stand with you when you retire?’ Mandviwalla asks NAB chairman

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Monday claimed that the chairman of the National Accountability Beauru (NAB) was being blackmailed by a woman named...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet likely to approve extension in application of Pakistan Essential Services Act, 1952

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has asked the federal cabinet to approve an extension in the application of Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Details of PTI’s accounts provided to ECP: Farrukh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said that the PTI has provided details of its accounts to the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP should start writing verdict in PTI funding case: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should start writing verdict in the foreign...

PDM protesting to remind ECP of ‘constitutional obligations’: Maryam

Columnist Munnu Bhai remembered on death anniversary

NAB seizes Nawaz’s properties in Mir Shakil case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.