BISE Lahore extends due dates of fee submission for SSC

LAHORE: In the light of the direction of the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore has extended the last dates of online forms submission for the upcoming SSC exam starting from March 6, 2021.

According to BISE spokesman, the students can submit their forms for a single fee till January 20, 2021.

Online forms can be submitted with a double fee till February 1, 2021, and the candidates can also submit forms with a triple fee in any HBL branch till February 12.

The decision has been taken due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the spokesman added.