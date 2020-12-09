Beginning of language politics in Pakistan

The first step towards break-up

Initially, with a view to fill the gap between the two wings of Pakistan, Jinnah declared in 1948 that Urdu would be the national language, but the announcement was treated in general and by the students and intelligentsia, in particular, as a sinister design of the West to alienate Bengali Muslims from bureaucratic places.

The ill-conceived move offended Bengalis and set them on the path of linguistic nationalism. The Eastern part was represented in administration of the country very thinly and it was almost impossible to trace it. The top layer of the bureaucracy at the time of Partition consisted of 133 Muslim Indian Civil Service/Indian Political Service officials who opted for Pakistan. Of these, only one was from Bengal and the rest were mainly Muhajirs and Punjabis. Most of the powerful bureaucrats such as the Secretary General, Chaudhari Mohammad Ali, and the Chief Secretary to the East Bengal Government, Aziz Ahmad, were Punjabis. The army was mainly recruited from the Punjab and the NWFP, with hardly any recruitment from Bengal, Sind or Baluchistan. The recruiting policy of the British was so narrow that 75 per cent of the Pakistan Army came from a few districts of Punjab.

The Bengali students saw in it now only an attempt at cultural subjugation but also a design to perpetuate their under-representation and inferior status in the administrative services, especially in relation to the Punjabis who had better proficiency in Urdu from long. The fear was not unfounded in the sense that though East Bengal had given more solid support to the Muslim League, Jinnah regarded Punjab as the heart of Pakistan.

Imposition of Urdu as a national language had widened the gap between the ruler and the ruled in Pakistan. The students and intelligentsia reacted openly and began agitation for making Bengali one of the State languages. As early as in 1948, the students of Dacca University submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan demanding equal representation in the central civil services. Widespread opposition began to manifest itself when plans were drawn up to replace Bengali with Urdu in the schools of the province. The Tamaddun Majlis, formed by members of Dacca University, spearheaded the language movement that demanded that Bengali should be the language of the provincial administration and courts, the medium of instruction in the schools and one of the official state languages alongside Urdu. Nazimuddin, the then Chief Minister of East Bengal, was grilled by the opposition parties on the language issue and accepted the central demands of the State Language Action Committee. But this was immediately repudiated by Jinnah, who unequivocally supported Urdu as the state language of Pakistan. He reiterated this position on his visit to Dacca, which resulted in widespread protest. The Language Action Committee submitted a memorandum to him demanding that Bengali should be one of the state languages. However, despite centre’s opposition Nazimuddin introduced a resolution in the provincial assembly which made Bengali a medium of instruction. But the agitation continued upto 1952 and Bengali was not given the status of a state language until a few students sacrificed their lives for the cause. The attempt of the Centre to impose Urdu script for the Bengali language was also foiled by Bengali intelligentsia who thought it a plan of the ruling class to destroy the national identity of the Bengalis.

The widening administrative and cultural gulf between the two wings of Pakistan led the country to political instability. The arbitrary, fascist and Punjabi-dominated policies of the Muslim League had alienated the people from this organisation, especially in East Bengal. The latter had opposed vehemently the pro-centralist forces and favoured decentralisation in the larger interest of the people. Before the transfer of power in August 1947, the Hindu big bourgeoisie opposed federal schemes that would give Muslim–majority provinces a measure of autonomy. Hence they required a strong central government to deploy surpluses as required by the class interests of the big bourgeoisie. The big businessmen were in favour of making Pakistan where they could form the system of their choice. Initially the dominant bourgeois-bureaucratic class attempted to establish the same kind of centralised system which would help exploit the surpluses produced in East Pakistan while suppressing, among other things, East Pakistan’s distinct linguistic and cultural system. In contrast, the East Bengal was in favour of a federal scheme that would have helped the formation of various competing, national and regional bourgeoisies. They were also equally adamant to save their distinct cultural identity.

Now the basic difference among leaders entered the arena of politics openly, making the formation of the Constitution itself its first victim. Though the elected members of the provincial elections of 1945-46 representing the Pakistan areas were formed into a separate Constituent Assembly and naturally assigned to frame a constitution for the country, it took almost nine long years in completing the work. Several Pakistani leaders and publicists had highlighted the country’s quest for security against alleged Indian designs on their territory but very few had paid attention to its search for political identity in the shape of a suitable constitution. In fact the bickering and strife between the two wings of Pakistan, representing central and federal forces, had caused inordinate delay in making the Constitution. It was only after a tussle between the democratic and religious elements that the Constituent Assembly succeeded in producing an Objectives Resolution in March 1949 that defined the aims and objects of the proposed constitution. The Premier called the Objectives Resolution the embodiment of the Islamic principle, as it invested all authority in Allah and it was accepted by Maulana Usmani, the most important alim in the ruling hierarchy. However, the resolution met with two kinds of criticism. First, from the Congress members of East Bengal that it was a mixture of religion and politics and secondly, on the ground that there was no provision for social change and no guarantee of the fundamental liberties of the people. The Muslim League had countered the resolution on the ground that theirs was an “ideological” State based on the principles of the Quran and that, therefore, there could be no eschewing of religion. It also objected it on the issue of protection of non-Muslims’ rights, privileges and status and duties as enjoined on the Muslim by Islam. Liaquat Ali Khan had perhaps misjudged the mood and depth of opposition as it provoked a furious response from the ulama and Bengal.

Liaquat’s motive was only to test the mood of religious leaders and not to concede their demands in substance. The 22 principles for the establishment of an Islamic state confounded Liaquat’s expectation that they were incapable of reaching any agreement. Further to avoid complications, a sub-committee called the Basic Principles Committee was set up, with the Prime Minister as Vice-President, to frame an outline of the proposed constitution. Despite its apparent concurrence on the fundamentals of an Islamic state, the Constitution Sub-committee stubbornly resisted incorporating any of these principles into their proposals. In the meantime, Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated in October 1951 and was succeeded by Khwaja Nazimuddin, who till date was holding the post of the Governor-General of Pakistan after the death of Jinnah. In place of Nazimuddin, Ghulam Mohammad became the new Governor-General of the country.