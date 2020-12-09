Army on high alert as India plans false flag operation

ISLAMABAD: India is once again planning to hatch a false-flag operation at the Line of Control (LoC) or Working Boundary in order to disturb peace in the region and divert attention from its internal politics, that had heated up after a nation-wide strike and protest from farmers.

According to media reports, keeping in view the threat, the Pakistan Army has been put on high alert to deal with the situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP-led Indian government has started feeling the heat from the protest by the Sikh community, which has added to the pressure on national and international fronts for the Narendra Modi-led administration after its failures at Ladakh and Doklam.

According to well-placed sources with knowledge of the matter, the Indian government has planned to hatch a Pulwama-type false flag operation so that it could increase tensions at the Working Boundary and LoC in order to divert attention from its internal politics.

“The Indian authorities are planning something big so that it could pave way for action on the border or a strike inside Pakistan,” they said while referring to a fake surgical strike that India claimed it had carried out on 26 February 2019, which also became a cause of humiliation for the neighbouring country globally.

The sources said that Pakistan Army has been put on high alert to respond to any such misadventure by the Indian forces in a befitting manner.

Meanwhile, the Indian media has also spoken up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it reminded him of the failures encountered by the country’s forces during the Kargil war.