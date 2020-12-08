PM says ready for ‘grand national dialogue’, but no room for NRO

–Imran says can’t rule out ‘external powers’ supporting PDM’s anti-govt campaign

–Vows to hold by-polls if opposition MPs opt for resignations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he was ready for a ‘grand national dialogue’ without discussing concessions to corrupt politicians.

“I am ready for a national dialogue on issues…but I can’t allow an NRO to corrupt politicians,” the PM said while responding to questions by senior journalists at the Prime Minister’s House. “If compromises are to be made with corrupt politicians, then all criminals across the country must be released first.”

He said he was fighting a battle for (establishing) rule of law in the country, and that he has no personal enmity with anyone. The policy of merit was a prerequisite to bring a true change in the country, he maintained.

Imran Khan said that he had been observing the practices of successive regimes for the past 40 years and it was strong belief that the leadership must be held accountable to reform the country.

“I always believed in merit-based policy. It is a must for establishing writ of the state. Only in monarchy are rulers not held accountable. In democratic dispensation, no one is above the law. But these politicians want an NRO and for this they have been threatening me. I can’t allow it,” he said.

Khan recalled that former dictator General (r) Pervez Musharraf had spent billions of rupees to probe cases against PPP President Asif Zardari and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif. However, when the probe was about to reach a logical conclusion, these corrupt politicians compelled Musharraf for a deal and NRO was awarded.

“They want me to do the same, which will never happen,” he asserted.

Elaborating his point, Imran Khan said when the federal government had urged the opposition parties to support legislation on laws related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regulations, the opposition put forth 34 demands – all were related to curtailing powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “They simply wanted to dismantle the authority.”

“This is a defining moment for Pakistan…entire political leadership is united against me because I am not allowing them go scot-free,” the PM said and added that due to honesty and integrity of the government, civil and military leadership were on the same page.

‘BY-ELECTIONS IF OPP RESIGNS’

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said that the government would not be rattled by the resignations of opposition lawmakers.

“My confidence is also building now. There is a constitutional way if someone wants to send me packing. We will hold by-elections if the opposition resigns. This tactic won’t work anymore,” he stated.

The PM said one could not rule out a “foreign hand” behind the opposition’s campaign against the PTI government.

“There may be some ‘external powers’ that may be behind the recent campaign of the opposition to destabilise the PTI government. There is a coalition of nations who want to keep corrupt people atop in Pakistan. They [politicians] serve their purpose,” he added.

Imran Khan said the “coalition of nations” have destroyed many Muslim countries one-by-one for their motives.

“Just take examples of Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, etc. They also wanted to pit Saudi Arabia against Iran. They may support destabilization in Pakistan too,” he said without mentioning any country.