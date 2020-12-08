Mercury drops to minus 10 in Kalam, Siberian winds hit Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The mercury dropped to minus 10 degree Celsius after heavy snowfall in Kalam on Tuesday.

The area received up to two feet of snow, which caused hardships for the citizens. Snowfall was continued in Shagar, Kharmang, Ghanche and other areas of Skardu region since Monday night. The plains in the region received up to two inches of snow, while the upper areas received up to three inches of snow.

The spell of snowfall affected normal life in the area. The inter-district transport service remained suspended while the vehicles remained trapped at several places.

“The temperature was dropped to minus 4 Celsius in the plains of Skardu region, while it was gone down to minus seven Celsius in the hilly areas,” the Met Office said.

Mirpur and adjoining areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir also received rainfall, which brought the temperature down in the region. Meanwhile, cold Siberian winds from the North and Northeast blew in Karachi to drop the temperature to 15 degree Celsius.

According to the Met Office, more snowfall is expected in Swat, Kalam, Skardu and other areas of the northern part of the country. The weather in Karachi will remain cold and dry and the maximum temperature will likely remain between 28-30 degree Celsius. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while foggy conditions are expected at a few areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad.