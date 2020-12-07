Some thoughts on identity

This is the manuscript for a lecture originally prepared to kickstart an interactive session with engineering sophomores as part of their community service course. The session could not be held because of scheduling difficulties.

Who am I? As a fundamental question, this ranks right up there with Shakespeare’s ‘To be or not to be’. Descartes’s cogito assures one of one’s existence, but it gives no clue as to what one is. Bulleh Shah’s ‘Ki jaanan main kaun’ raises the same question, but Bullah then proceeds to list all the things he is not. Being a poet, he can get away with being rhetorical. This is a luxury the ordinary mortal does not have.

So which aspect – your work, your body, your thoughts, your associations – is your ‘I’, your identity? This ‘you’ is not something static; it is constantly changing. Heraclitus informs us that you can never step in the same river twice, because it is not the same ‘you’ on the second occasion. So, who is this ‘you’ that continually keeps evolving into something else?

This question about identity, which has been puzzling man from the earliest philosophers, is still very much a current issue today, at least as far as thoughtful men are concerned. It is not at all easy to answer. An anecdote will best illustrate the difficulty:

A friend (let us call him Z) who works for a major media corporation (let us call it G) was introduced by one of his friends to a group of guests in these words: ‘This is Z. He works for G.’ Being a perfect gentleman, Z was civility itself while the guests were there; but afterwards he told his friend in no uncertain terms that he was not impressed with the way he had been introduced to the strangers. Was his affiliation with this organization all his friend could think of by way of his identity, he wanted to know. ‘What if I quit my job tomorrow? Would that leave me with no identity?’ he demanded. The hapless friend (who is not much of a philosopher) had no answers to these questions. On a different occasion a few months later, another friend (who was present during the earlier episode) had the onerous task of introducing Z to somebody. He had already said, ‘This is Z. He…’ before he realized that mentioning the employer would be a bad idea. After hesitating for a moment, he completed the sentence: ‘… He skips lunch and does not believe in God,’ regaining control in spectacular fashion. The person to whom these immortal lines were said apparently had a sense of humour. ‘I get the not-believing-in-God part, but what do you have against lunch, sir?’ he quipped. The day was saved thanks to some quick thinking, but the story illustrates the difficulties one encounters while thinking of identity. What are we really, stripped of all these sundry layers corresponding to the different aspects of our lives (occupation, associations, etc.)?

I have a feeling many of you will feel that I have said a lot about what your identity is not and not nearly enough on what it is. Well, it is not my place to decide for anybody else what his identity is, or ought to be. I am afraid this is one question you must grapple with and answer for yourself. And no, ‘borrowing’ it from the guy seated next to you will not do either.

According to one view, these layers are all that we are. That trying to take them off, one by one, with the intention of seeing the real ‘I’ is akin to peeling away the layers of an onion to try and view the ‘real’ onion inside, because there is no onion left after all the layers have been removed. This makes a lot of sense, but so many of the things usually thought to be associated with one’s identity have more to do with happenstance: language, traditions, ancestry, etc. When we refer to identity in a narrow sense (as we are doing here) it implies something unique to the person, and which is not a chance occurrence. You do not inherit or chance upon your identity. Moreover, identity is certainly not the same thing as celebrity or public recognition (as is often thought). Although your identity includes how others see you, it is more about how you see yourself.

The most that can generally be suggested regarding your identity is that whatever else it may be; it is inexorably intertwined with your creativity, for your creativity makes you unique. It is a common error to associate creativity with geniuses alone. One does not need to be a Newton to be able to exercise one’s creativity. Each one of us is creative by birth, and every field of vocation as well as avocation offers plenty of opportunities for most everybody to express his creativity. Failing to be creative, then, is surrendering a major part of one’s identity. Iqbal probably had this in mind when in Javid Nama he goes as far as labeling as unappreciative ingrates those who choose not to lay claim to their share in man’s creative potential.