Security situation may worsen if action not taken: interior ministry

The Ministry of Interior, in a letter, has asked provincial governments to take measures against armed wings of political and religious parties, warning that the security situation may worsen if action is not taken.

The letter issued by the home ministry added that these organisations and will create a negative image of the country. Furthermore, the letter outlined how certain religious parties, in violation of Article 256 of the Constitution and the third point of the National Action Plan (NAP), have established their militias and even wear uniforms like formal armed forces.

Interior Ministry requested all provincial governments to take immediate cognizance of this threat and adapt effective necessary measures to check the functioning and other development of such militias.

In response to the letter, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the order to take action against religious and political parties’ volunteers is “ill-intentioned.”

“There is a difference between a party’s military wing and its volunteers,” Fazlur Rehman said. “Our volunteers belong to Ansar-ul-Islam, which is the constitutional wing of the JUI, and is registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan.”

“In 2001, our volunteers planned thousands of jalsas in the country. At that time, the then home minister had appreciated the arrangements made by our volunteers,” he maintained. “Akin to that, the volunteers of Ansar-ul-Islam performed security duties during our 2017 jalsas.”

The JUI-F said that the letter by the home ministry was merely to exert political pressure.