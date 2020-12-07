Cabinet to decide allocation of land for construction of Federal Courts Complex

–Cabinet to grant MPhil allowance to armed forces personnel

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has decided to construct a Federal Courts Complex in Karachi and has sought approval of the federal cabinet for allocation of a space of about 5 acres, situated on University Road, Pakistan Today learned on Monday.

The cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday is likely to take a final decision in this regard.

The Ministry of Law and Justice is seeking approval for allocation of a plot of land measuring 5.069 acres, situated at K-28 Trans Layari Quarters, University Road, near old Sabzi Mandi, Karachi, for the construction of Federal Courts Complex, Karachi.

Currently, almost 40 federal courts and tribunals of various disciplines are operational but are scattered across the port city. Previously, a courts complex could not be constructed due to the non-availability of a suitable piece of land.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has already constructed a judicial complex in Islamabad and Peshawar, but efforts to do the same in Karachi have so far not shown tangible results.

The land sought after by the Law Ministry is part of the 18.43 acres occupied by the Department of Stationery and Forms (Cabinet Division). The approval is subject to the fulfilment of codal formalities, determination of the ownership of land and approval of the competent authority.

While the area is free from encroachment, some structures of warehouses and offices of the Deputy Controller Stationery and Forms would have to be razed before construction.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Defence, in a summary, has sought approval of the federal cabinet for grant of MPhil allowance worth Rs2,500 per month to the armed forces personnel. The MPhil allowance is presently only admissible to civilian employees. The financial effect of the proposal would amount to Rs12.3 million per year.

The federal cabinet in its Tuesday meeting would also take the final decision regarding a proposed amendment in the policy of import of arms and ammunition.

The Ministry of Commerce, after consulting concerned stakeholders, floated two proposals in a summary and sought approval of the federal cabinet on proposed amendments in the policy of import of arms and ammunition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in this regard, has authorized the submission of the summary to the federal cabinet.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday will take up 15 agenda items, including posting of Executive Director in State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC), amendment in the policy of import of NBP arms and ammunition, permission for import of Montanide Oil from Seppic France in favour of M/s Alternative Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore for supply to Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Government of Punjab, grant of M.Phil allowance to the armed forces personnel, appointment of Managing Director, Housing Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL), allocation of quota for seats of Schools of Dentistry, Constituent College of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad, reconstitution of Board of Directors (BoDs) of six DISCOs (FESCO, HESCO, LESCO, PESCO and QUESCO), revision/reconstitution of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), the appointment of the post of Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).