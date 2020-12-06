Suspect arrested for torture of underage maid gets bail

FAISALABAD: A day after police registered a case against a man and a woman on charges of thrashing a minor domestic help in Faisalabad, a district and sessions court granted post-arrest bail to the man.

Footage of torture of the girl identified as Sadaf, 11, had gone viral on social media on Saturday, showing a teenage boy, his mother and uncle, later identified as Rana Munir, slapping and pushing her in a street.

According to police, Sadaf was tortured after she had a scuffle with children related to Munir.

Madina Town police on Saturday registered a case against Munir and the woman. The case was registered on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer (CPO) of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Nadar said a citizen had called the CP&WB helpline on Saturday and also shared the torture footage. She said the incident took place on December 3.

Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry had last night announced to have arrested Munir. However, Duty Judge Zulifqar Ahmed Sunday approved Munir’s request for bail against the surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Chaudhry said the girl was handed over to her parents. He further said justice would be dispensed to the girl.