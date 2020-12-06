Seven die of Covid-19 in Peshawar due to lack of supplemental oxygen

PESHAWAR: As many as seven patients died of coronavirus-related complications at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar after oxygen tanks arriving from Rawalpindi failed to reach the facility on time.

According to the hospital administration, the incident took place late Saturday night.

Reports quoting hospital sources suggest patients admitted to other wards of the hospital were also facing difficulties due to the absence of oxygen cylinder.

“The hospital orders oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi,” said one KTH spokesperson. “[In this instance] the reserves did not arrive on time from Rawalpindi.”

The spokesperson said the demand for oxygen inflated during winter and disclosed the administration was probing the late arrival of these tanks.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said he has directed the hospital’s board of governors to complete an inquiry and take action within two days.

“There was an incident at KTH last night involving a shortage of oxygen supply. I have directed the BoG to conduct an immediate inquiry & take action within 48 hours. If found unsatisfactory, or if otherwise required, the govt will immediately order its own independent inquiry,” he tweeted.

1. There was an incident at KTH last night involving a shortage of oxygen supply.

I have directed the BoG to conduct an immediate inquiry & take action within 48 hours. If found unsatisfactory, or if otherwise required, the govt will immediately order its own independent inquiry. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) December 6, 2020

“All the facts of the case will be made public. Meanwhile, a request has been made on social media not to circulate unverified information. Neither this, nor any other incident will be left unused, to improve the health system; it’s service; and it’s [a] system of accountability and transparency.”

The government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan posted 3,308 fresh infections and 58 deaths during the last 24 hours. With 53,126 active cases, the number of confirmed infections now stands at 416,499. The death toll, meanwhile, has soared to 8,361.

The country is now in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus but has yet to fully utilise its testing capacity of 74,607, with daily testing still significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.