Senators to ‘approach every foreign ambassador in Pakistan’, expose NAB

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiwalla, flanked by other civil society members, has said that they will approach the ambassadors in Pakistan and expose National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s corruption, adding that “the senators will hold the NAB accountable”.

“Every senator in this country — whether he is from the opposition or from the govt — has concurred on the fact that NAB should be exposed,” he said, declaring this a battle between the senate and the anti-graft body.

The above was said during a press conference on Sunday, wherein the deputy chairman of the upper house opined that the NAB’s pressurising tactics have resulted in a loss of credibility.

“Now if the NAB sends a notice to someone, people laugh at their decisions. Their actions have no value now, neither in bureaucracy and judiciary nor in the civil society or among business community members,” he stressed.

He also remarked that people have lost their lives whilst in the custody of NAB, and this matter warrants investigation.

“Numerous people have lost their lives in their custody. I have a human rights activist with me today who will tell you how rights have been violated by the accountability watchdog,” he said.

The deputy chairman said that the degrees of the NAB workers would be checked, and that no one would fall victim to the anti-graft body’s intimidation tactics. He added that this battle is not against any specific members of NAB, but against the institution as a whole.

“We will not conduct the investigation inside a closed room like them. The trial will be conducted in front of media and facts will be presented in front of everyone,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday had observed that the National Accountability Bureau had been misusing its power and harassing those accused in cases, particularly those involved in white-collar crimes.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heading the bench at the apex court, had said: “NAB should not harass the suspects, nor misuse its powers.”

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiwalla, addressing a press conference in the federal capital last week, had alleged that NAB is violating human rights by blackmailing people.

Previously, NAB had submitted a report accusing Mandviwalla of being involved in a fake accounts case.