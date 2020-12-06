‘Premature’ announcement of resignations may put PDM alliance in jeopardy

ISLAMABAD: Major political parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have started to distance from each other owing to demand of resignations from assemblies, as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) are pushing for resignations while Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP) and others are opposing the strategy.

According to sources, the demand for resignations from assemblies may affect the alliance, as the PPP leadership was already unhappy over the process of decision-making in the PDM.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has recently urged the party lawmakers to submit resignations from the assemblies. She was planning to announce about resignations at the PDM’s upcoming rally in Lahore on December 13.

“It seems that the PML-N lawmakers are unhappy over the resignation demand. Though some lawmakers have assured to submit their resignations to the party leadership, many may refrain from doing the same. Some would want wait for the public turnout at the Lahore rally while others may never submit their resignations,” a source said.

JUI President Fazalur Rehman will be informed about the PML-N’s resignations at the PDM meeting, while JUI lawmakers will also submit their resignations soon.

A source added: “It is possible that members of the Punjab Assembly will announce their resignations in the Lahore rally on December 13. But these will be announcements only, as most of the lawmakers may not submit their resignations immediately.”

Earlier, PML-N had hinted about resignations at a meeting on December 13. However, the source said that PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam and leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif convened a meeting on Friday to discuss about political situation and the PDM’s upcoming rally in Lahore.

During the meeting, Maryam briefed Shahbaz about the PDM movement and its meetings. They analyzed different aspects, including the strategy of resignations from the assemblies and long march towards Islamabad. In the end, Shahbaz advised Maryam to stop pressing for resignations and suggested her to conduct a long march towards Islamabad.

PPP leadership unhappy over PDM affairs

A source told that PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were already unhappy over the process of decision-making in the PDM.

“Bilawal is unhappy over the way PTM leader Mohsin Dawar was humiliated in the PDM meeting by Fazal. Now Fazal and Maryam Nawaz are trying to hijack the PDM by asserting for resignations. PPP leadership is against the strategy of resignations from the assemblies,” a source said.

The source further told that the PPP leadership would take up the matter of resignations with Fazal and Maryam during the upcoming meeting. PPP and ANP are not happy over the handling of the strategy and things may get worse anytime.