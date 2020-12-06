PM’s aide lauds Kuwait’s efforts to defuse Gulf crisis

ISLAMABAD: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, special representative to the prime minister on religious harmony and the Middle East, has lauded Kuwait’s efforts in deescalating tensions and facilitating the resumption of ties between Gulf countries.

Ashrafi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmed Jabir Al-Sabah had “played a very effective and imperative role for (the) resumption of relations among Gulf countries.”

“Endeavors on part of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf countries to resolve confronting issues among Muslim countries is a very positive and good omen,” he said in a statement.

Ashrafi’s statement comes days after Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Friday a resolution to a bitter dispute with Qatar seemed “within reach” after Kuwait announced progress towards ending the three-year diplomatic row.

Saudi Arabia – along with the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt – severed diplomatic ties with Doha in June 2017 after accusing Qatar of supporting regional extremist organisations and terrorist groups. They urged the country to change its policies as a condition for dialogue.

“We are in full coordination with our partners in this process and the prospects that we see are very positive towards a final agreement,” Prince Faisal told AFP on the sidelines of a security conference in Manama on Saturday, adding that “the eventual resolution will involve all parties concerned”.

In his statement, Ashrafi said that Pakistan had “always strived” to address differences and misunderstandings between Muslim countries and that with “unity and stability,” Muslim countries would be able to resolve Kashmir and Palestine’s issues.

“Relations between Pakistan and Arab countries are moving positively on the track of stability. Pakistan hopes that […] relations between Gulf countries will move toward stability and all outstanding issues will be resolved amicably,” he said.

On Saturday, during the 16th annual Manama Dialogue in Bahrain – organised by UK-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) – Prince Faisal said that the Kingdom was committed to the “diplomatic resolution of regional tensions.”

“The Kingdom continues to demonstrate its commitment to the diplomatic resolution of regional tensions and maintaining multilateral frameworks to tackle the challenges we face today,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a tweet, quoting Prince Faisal.

In a letter to King Salman on Saturday, Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah thanked the monarch for his efforts in resolving regional tensions and said that the Kingdom’s representation of the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt “reflects its prestigious position and its pioneering role in seeking to support security and stability in the region.”