Nawaz laments attacks on democracy in Pakistan

—Maryam thanks SM teams for spreading Nawaz’s voice

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, once again talking about the supposed rigging during the 2018 elections, lamented the state of democracy in the country, and pointed out that no prime minister has been able to complete their term without an attack on democracy taking place.

“Until now, none of the [elected] prime ministers have been allowed to complete their constitutional term. Every few years, democracy is attacked and martial law is imposed,” he said while addressing a convention of the social media workers on Sunday.

He added that those who helped create the country have been labelled as traitors, while the popular contemporary leaders have been jailed and made out to be robbers. He said that “Iqbal did not dream of this Pakistan”.

He told his followers to ask themselves what had happened to the country, and questioned how to could be treason to call out those that “made a state above a state”.

“These undemocratic forces have choked freedom of expression in the country, choked the poor and unemployment, have crushed them with inflation,” he said. “These are painful things but all they are worried about is how to stop Nawaz Sharif.”

“It is not possible for them to hide their lies any longer, or to suppress the voice of the common man,” he declared.

Speaking the same occasion, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that thanks to the efforts of their social media teams, “Nawaz Sharif’s voice has reached across the country”. She urged them to continue carrying “forward Nawaz Sharif’s narrative”, as this had positively impacted the party’s popularity and reach.

Furthermore, she encouraged her party workers to embrace the first information reports (FIRs) placed against them and to remain steadfast in the face of adversity. These remarks come a week before the scheduled Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore.

The 11-party anti-government alliance is planning on holding its next rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan monument on December 13. While Prime Minister Imran Khan has not outright prevented them from doing so, he has warned that arrests will be levied against those who partake in the rallies.

The reason for discouraging the rally is to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has been showing an increasing number of daily cases over the month of November.