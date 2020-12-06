Green team to continue with NZ tour, PCB says

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to continue with the cricket team’s tour of New Zealand after considering pulling them out during a meeting earlier this week.

Six members of the Pakistan squad tested positive for the coronavirus after their arrival in Christchurch last month. Another player tested positive two days later. Subsequently, all players were moved into 14-day quarantine and the team’s exemption to train in isolation was revoked.

Since then 43 players with the exception of those who tested positive, have tested negative in three separate Covid-19 swab tests.

But the New Zealand Health Ministry on Friday refused to give permission to the Pakistan squad to come out of hotel isolation and practice among themselves, as their two weeks in managed isolation in Christchurch had not been completed.

The isolation period will end on Thursday.

“In consultation with the team management, and giving weightage to international cricket and taking into consideration the PCB’s longstanding relationship with New Zealand Cricket, it was agreed to continue the tour as originally planned,” Sami Ul Hasan Burney, the PCB’s director for media, told a private publication.

The Pakistan team are touring New Zealand to play two test matches and three T20 international matches this month and next. The test matches are part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship.

Earlier, the PCB had contacted the New Zealand health ministry and cricket board, calling their denial of the exemption to the Pakistan team disappointing, according to a press release.

“I have contacted New Zealand Cricket Board and Ministry of health and expressed my disappointment for not allowing them to hold practice session[s] despite [the] negative report of COVID-19 tests,” PCB chief Waseem Khan said in a press statement.

The Pakistan A team, part of the touring squad, were also scheduled to play two four-day matches against the New Zealand A team. The first one scheduled to be played in Queenstown has been cancelled.

“There is no denying the fact that the team has been in an unusual situation since their arrival in Christchurch, which is unproductive and unhealthy for any professional athlete,” Burney said.

“The PCB understands the situation, both from the players and NZC perspectives, and fully backs all its players whose contribution for the resumption of international cricket in this pandemic is overwhelming and unmatched.”