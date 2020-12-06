Former Rawalpindi corps commander passes away

RAWALPINDI: Former Rawalpindi corps commander Lt Gen (r) Mohsin Kamal passed away on Sunday.

Expressing his condolences, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider expressed deep sorrow and grief.

“Gen Mohsin Kamal was a dear friend & a true son of J&K who remained connected to his roots [throughout] his life despite rising to the highest positions in Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Kamal also served as the chairman of the Azad Kashmir Public Service Commission (AKPSC). “As AJK PSC chairman, a position he accepted on my insistence, he restored the lost credibility of this institution,” Haider said.

Kamal was born in Sialkot in 1953. He received his early education in Muzaffarabad after which he joined Cadet College, Hasan Abdal in 1966 and remained there till 1971. Later that year, he joined Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul.