Fiscal stimulus and debt management

Poorer countries need their debt written off

‘Covid-19 has hit the global economy hard. Governments around the world have already injected $11 trillion in fiscal measures to keep the economy afloat, and the United Nations’ conference on trade and development (Unctad) calculates that low-income countries will require an extra $2.5 trillion immediately to prevent economic collapse. Failure to address the economic fallout will have devastating consequences.’– ‘How can we pay off the global coronavirus debts? Tackle the powerful’ by Ben Tippet in the Guardian

The pandemic has badly hurt economies worldwide. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global economy to contract by around 4.4 percent during 2020; the deepest recession since the Great Depression of 1930s. At the same time, poverty numbers are soaring, with the World Bank indicating that as many as 150 million could fall below the poverty line. Given this deep recession, even the IMF, which is generally pushing for austerity, has been advising countries for ‘fiscal stimulation’, primarily through enhancing public expenditure in infrastructure projects.

The IMF expects that given recession, higher public investment would most likely lead to greater economic growth, due to the likely existence of a greater ‘fiscal or spending multiplier’. A recent IMF blog ‘How a collective infrastructure push will boost global growth’ quantified the impact of public spending on economic growth as ‘If economies with room to spend were to increase infrastructure investment spending by ½ percent of GDP in 2021, raise it to 1 percent of GDP in 2022, and keep it at that level until 2025, and economies with less fiscal space spend about one third of that amount over the same period, global output could increase by close to 2 percent by 2025. About a third of that impact would come from cross-border spillovers. To see this, consider a set of hypothetical scenarios where each country raises infrastructure spending on its own, without benefiting from higher spending abroad. The global impact in that case would on average be about 1.2 percent.’

Having said that, debt levels of developing countries which were already witnessing a steep rise for some years before the pandemic, have had huge responsibility to steer their economies, especially the vulnerable sections of its society with both through much higher public health sector spending– especially in terms of providing vaccines– and also infrastructural spending. A Guardian article ‘Debt in developing countries has doubled in less than a decade’ highlights these debt headwinds to providing the needed fiscal stimulus as ‘Developing nation debt has more than doubled in the past decade and left more than 50 countries facing a repayment crisis, according to a campaign group. Data from the Jubilee Debt Campaign shows that even without taking full account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a sharp jump in the number of poor countries in debt distress since 2018. Debt relief was provided for poor countries at the end of the 1990s and in the mid-2000s, but the JDC said external debt payments as a share of government revenue had more than doubled from 6.7 percent to 14.3 percent since 2010 and were at their highest level since 2001.’

At the same time, needed public investments should direct the post-covid global economy towards a ‘green’ economy; one that puts global economy on sustainable footings by actively fighting against a fast-approaching climate change crisis. Overall, while the advanced countries have been able to inject huge amounts for fiscal stimulus, the developing countries have not been able to come anywhere close to providing the needed response.

In this regard, Ben Tippet in another article ‘Paying for the pandemic and a just transition’ pointed out ‘The Global South has been prevented from implementing the same level of unprecedented state support seen in the Global North. As discussed below, record high levels of debt and capital outflows have drained resources from the Global South at exactly the point it needs to invest in health, social care and economic support systems. Shockingly, sixty-four countries currently pay more on debt servicing than on health care.13 Both UNCTAD and the IMF estimates that the Global South requires an extra $2.5 trillion immediately to meet these financing needs. If this was taken out as debt today, repaying it over the next 10 years would cost global governments $283 billion a year in repayments.’

Given the need therefore to both provide fiscal stimulus during the pandemic, and going forward to deal with the impact of a deep recession that the world overall finds itself in, and to effectively manage serious concerns about mounting debt, therefore requires large scale debt cancellations of developing countries. In the same Guardian article, Mr. Tippet highlights a number of steps, among others, in this regard as ‘To deal with this, low-income countries immediately require their debts to be cancelled and money injected into their economies. Following the call of Unctad and Progressive International, the international community should cancel $1tn of the debts of low-income countries and issue $2.5tn of special drawing rights (SDRs)– the IMF’s own international currency. Just as a gift voucher frees up money to spend on other things, a country that receives SDRs can trade them for real currencies to repay foreign debts, freeing up money for healthcare and poverty reduction.’