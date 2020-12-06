Detested sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll culture of UK because didn’t like rock ‘n’ roll, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: In an intimate interview with longtime fan Hamza Abbasi, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that while he was playing, studying and then playing in the United Kingdom, he used to detest the sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll lifestyle prevalent there.

“Hamza, I used to hate the sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle during my time in England,” he said during his interview on Hum News. “Because I used to absolutely hate rock ‘n’ roll. I still do.”

“I like some qawwali, particularly Nusrat Fateh Ali’s; I like ghazals, like Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Habib Wali Muhammad,” he said. “In English, I liked pop, like Abba and just a smattering of the others. Maybe the absolute early Beatles, when they were nice and poppish, not when they grew their hair out and became hippies.”

“Look, I just did like rock ‘n’ roll, what can I say?”

“The other stuff? Oh, your bro got it goooood,” he said, hi-fiving a visibly aroused Abbasi.