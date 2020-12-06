Covid-19 effect on Pakistani Agricultural productivity

Farmers too must digitize in the post-lockdown world

By Sumeera Asghar Roy and Rehan Saeed

Poor farmers had not recovered from the attack of crop-eating locusts, yet they were destined to meet another worldwide blight, of covid-19. The agriculture sector’s development rate had already declined because of locust losses; the pandemic resulted in further lowering the line of development on a graph. Whether a poor farmer or a landlord, a supplier or a distributor, and seller or a purchaser, everyone faced complications because of the lockdown.

Earlier to the outbreak, Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product growth for the year 2019-2020 was 3.2 percent, with agriculture growing by 2.9 percent, which was two-thirds of the total GDP growth for 2019-2020. Already the slowest GDP growth in Asia, the prediction for the current fiscal is in the negative, i.e., -0.4 percent, with agriculture as the only sector showing positive growth of 2.7 percent according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics 2020. With 39 percent of its labour force and 63 percent of the country’s total population connected with this profession, agriculture has become the backbone of Pakistan’s economy by participating in over 19 percent of the national GDP.

As it is said that no chain is stronger than its weakest bond, likewise every component in the agriculture sector is equally important, whether to be a producer, consumer, or supplier. The lockdown resulted in disrupting this chain due to non-availability to traders of transport, farm inputs, fertilizers, pesticides, and diesel fuels. As Punjab and Sind are the main producers of agricultural goods, subsequently, they are hit worst by the pandemic. Conditions further worsened when a ban was imposed over the interprovincial supply of goods, especially wheat. Interprovincial supply of goods is brought into action to satisfy the supply-demand ratio. Besides countering health crises, developing countries like Pakistan also had to alleviate omnipresent economic desolation. The lockdown resulted in a spike in unemployment. Consequently, it resulted in people’s migration back to their home towns, which followed an inverse relationship between available food and consumers. A sharp and unexpected increase was seen in the members of households.

People whose businesses were linked with milk were affected most as a nationwide lockdown followed shutdown of marriage halls, hotels, restaurants, and sweet shops. Much of the milk was disposed off as traders were unwilling to purchase milk from dairy producers. Low milk prices ensued from the shutting down of milk consumers, and this resulted in the disappointment of dairy producers. Food crops are divided into two basic groups, cereals crops and fresh produce. As far as cereal products are concerned, they can be easily automated, but human labor is mainly done by producing and handling fresh products. Besides, they are highly perishable and is easily damaged by weather extremes. When the lockdown was imposed, these fresh products were getting their final touch, which followed traders and the market’s unavailability. Consequently, they went waste.

Another problem which emanated from the lockdown was that many farm owners could not find inputs like fertilizers and pesticides for their crops. Due to the absence of such inputs, crops’ production diminished to alarming rates, which followed a decline in prices and lower interest among traders. As per a survey conducted by the Asian Development Bank, 33 percent of respondents showed that they faced losses in their wages owing to covid-19.

As December has arrived and apprehension of the hasty spread of cases is also expected with the second wave of covid-19, the government is rethinking about implementation of a lockdown. Still, it must take some smart steps before its imposition to avoid antecedent hardships faced by citizens and the working sector. What can be a possible way forward for farmers?

The government should ensure the accessibility of agricultural inputs even during lockdown so that disruption in the chain is not to be seen again. Curtailment of the marketing of agricultural goods must be avoided. Following these two steps mentioned above, steadiness in agricultural goods prices must be maintained to ensure producers’ interest. Besides it, easy loans to farmers and waivers to those who have already taken loans must be facilitated. Any lockdown must be fecund rather than pernicious.

The world is now moving to ubiquitous technologies like smart wireless sensors, the internet of things, Near-Field-Communication (communication protocols for communication between two electronic devices over a distance of 4 cm or less), and cloud computing, for the quality monitoring of agricultural produces from farm to fork. In order to make sure that the finest and fresh quality reaches to the consumer, and enabling them to use quality tracking window, resulted in greater customer satisfaction. It could play an astonishing role during plague to minimize the chances of spread, assisting the tracing of the source of origin. In the era of covid-19, it could be used for the decision making of food distribution, to tackle the consumers’ imbalance ratio due to a lockdown or smart lockdown, resulted in prices stability and diminished food wastage.

Sumeera Asghar Roy is a PhD candidate at the National key laboratory of Fruit’s genetics improvement at China Agricultural University, Beijing. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Engr. Rehan Saeed is a postgraduate student at the College of Agricultural Engineering, China Agricultural University, Beijing.