KARACHI: A policeman from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) passed away from coronavirus in Karachi on Sunday.

According to a report, Syed Masoom Shah, who was personal secretary to a CTD senior superintendent of police (SSP), was admitted to a hospital after his coronavirus test came back positive a few days ago. However, he breathed his last on Sunday.

After Shah’s death, the number of Sindh police personnel who died of pandemic has risen to 21.