Aviation officials, minister ‘misusing’ luxury vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Senior officials from Aviation Division and its Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan have been accused of misusing a number of luxury vehicles of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The chief operating officer (COO) of Airport Management, Islamabad International Airport — in reply to engineering services director, CAA Headquarter in Karachi, with the subject “detailing of MT vehicles at aviation division” — informed that nine vehicles have been deployed to officials including Khan.

The letter states the minister has kept “GH-034 Toyota Prado since 7/1/2020”, similarly, Senior Joint Secretary and Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar has kept “AUH-253, Toyota Corolla since 13/2/2020”.

Another Corolla, ADD-902, had been given to a former aviation secretary, who was looking after the affairs of CAA. However, the letter states that it was taken back on December 1.

Meanwhile, the CAA has also deployed four vehicles to staff officers to the aviation secretary as well as the minister.

The CAA has also taken back AJH-752, a Suzuki Alto, from the personal staff officer (PSO) to CAA director general, Tashfeen Arshaf, on December 1 on the transfer of acting DG.

Sources claim that Ashraf, who also holds the charge of commercial and estate director has deployed the vehicles to senior officials to retain his position.

On the other hand, the audit officials also wrote to aviation’s Human Resource Director in Karachi to discuss the “Para” pertaining to his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree, sources said.

The minister can keep the cabinet division allocation vehicles, whereas the government officials can use the vehicles for official purposes, sources added.

The senior officials of the division are getting the monetisation allowance ranging from Rs65,960 to Rs95,910 and still kept the official vehicles for their personal use.

While negating the monetisation policy, one above-stated officer also got himself allotted a driver from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, sources added.

Pakistan Today reached out to Khokhar for a comment but he did not respond until the filing of the story.