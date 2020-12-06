2,500 booked for flouting virus guidelines during PML-N workers’ convention

FAISALABAD: A police case was registered against some 2,500 leaders and activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday for violating coronavirus restrictions during a convention for workers in Faisalabad a day earlier.

The case was lodged at Sargodha Road police station. PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Awais Leghari and others had participated in the event.

The government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan posted 3,308 fresh infections and 58 deaths during the last 24 hours. With 53,126 active cases, the number of confirmed infections now stands at 416,499. The death toll, meanwhile, has soared to 8,361.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has geared up for the December 13 rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore and started implementing its plan of holding workers conventions throughout the provincial capital.

A preparatory meeting for the scheduled rally was held at the party’s Lahore secretariat. Presided over by party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz, it was attended by senior party leaders including Abbasi, Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others.

During the meeting, it was decided that Maryam will tour all 14 National Assembly constituencies in the city between December 7 and 10.