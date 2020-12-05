Veteran politician Sherbaz Mazari passes away

LAHORE: Veteran politician and former National Assembly Opposition Leader Sardar Sherbaz Khan Mazari passed away on Saturday.

He was 90.

“The Mazari family is deeply grieved to announce the passing away of our cherished elder, Sardar Sherbaz Khan Mazari,” his family said in a statement.

“A devoted and loving patriarch, fiercely dedicated to his country, loyal to his friends — he commanded respect for his unwavering integrity. He was much revered by his tribe, where his sense of justice prevailed in resolving conflict through tribal faislas (decisions),” it added.

He will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Rojhan tehsil, according to the statement.

Mazari, a tribal chief from Rojhan Mazari — located in Rajanpur, Punjab close to the Balochistan border — was the founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP). In the general election of 1970, Mazari had contested as an independent candidate and was elected as a member of the National Assembly.

He was among those who opposed military action in East Pakistan.

Mazari served as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly from 1975 to 1977. He had played an important role in the preparation of the 1973 Constitution and later during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), aimed at removing the military strongman Gen Ziaul Haq from the office of president.

His autobiography, A Journey to Disillusionment, was published in 1999.

Mazari was also the brother-in-law of late Baloch nationalist leader and chief of the Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) Nawab Akbar Bugti.

In recent years, he was no longer active in politics due to old age and indisposition.