TLP issues heartwarming death threats to Oscars in nostalgic tribute to Khadim Rizvi

LAHORE: The Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the new leadership of Saad Rizvi has issued a heartwarming list of death threats to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee’s nomination of Zindagi Tamasha for the Oscars.

In a press release issued on Friday, the TLP reiterated that the Academy Awards, and everyone associated with them, is wajib-ul-qatl in what was a nostalgic tribute to the TLP founder, the recently deceased Khadim Rizvi.

“Oye s**ra, oye d**lya, teri …” began a visibly emotional Salman Haider, the spokesman of the TLP, reading aloud the press release during a mammoth gathering of tens of thousands of the party and Rizvi’s supporters at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

Friday’s gathering was the highest ever witnessed for the reading of a press release in the history of South Asia.

“Ou k**jra, o k***r,” said Haider now with tears falling down his cheeks, as his bawls added to the noise and sloganeering of the already overcharged crowd.

The TLP has reiterated that after successfully ensuring that Zindagi Tamasha does not get released in Pakistan, it will do all it takes to ensure that it doesn’t win the Oscar, vowing death for anyone associated with such a move.

“O tuaadi p*** di s**i,” added the TLP spokesman, failing to finish reading out the emotional press release.