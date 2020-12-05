The Partition Revisited

Pakistan started off without much industry

With the creation of Pakistan it was hoped that once the Hindus had India and the Muslims Pakistan, they would live happily ever after. But the reality has been different because of the contrast between India’s multicultural democratic polity and Pakistan’s theocratic dictatorial one. Even it did not solve the communal problem and made it more intense and harmful. The creation of the new State on the basis of religion and communal hatred gave it a permanent constitutional form and made it much more difficult. The most regrettable feature of this situation was that the subcontinent of India was divided into two States which looked at one another with hatred and fear. Pakistan believed that India would not allow her to rest in peace and would destroy her whenever she had an opportunity. Similarly India was afraid that whenever Pakistan got an opportunity, she would move against India and attack her. Partition, after all, wrote Wilfred Smith, “did not solve the communal problem; it simply internationalised it. If Muslims in the present India, constituting a minority of 23.5 percent, deserve the right to secede, how can one visualise a Pakistan with non-Muslim minorities of 40 percent and more. If Hindus and Muslims could not live together in India because they were totally antagonistic culture, as Jinnah argued, how could they live together in Pakistan, as he said they would?

Religion, as a faith, is supreme, but as a basis of nationhood does not carry much weight because it can not unite areas which are different, socially, economically, geographically, linguistically and culturally. History has proved that after the first few decades or at the most after the first century, Islam was not able to unite all the Muslim countries on the basis of Islam. On the basis of it only the Muslims of the subcontinent have three nations: Indian Muslims, Muslims in Pakistan and Muslims in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. All of them, who happened to be Hindu converts, have the same tradition behind them and culturally, each is full heir to the same heritage that was Indian Islam. It was on this ground that Stanley Wolpert found the doctrine of two nations as an entirely unrealistic attitude and wrote in his biography of Jinnah: “What was he talking about? Had he simply forgotten where he was? Had the cyclone of events so disoriented him that he was arguing the opposition’s brief? What he pleading for a united India …….” On the other side of the few-days-old border, the Congress was saying, “…… the mountains and the seas fashioned India as she is, and no human agency can change that shape or come in the way of her final destiny ……… When the present passions have subsided ……. The false doctrine of two nations in India will be discredited and discarded. In 1946, Wilfred was surprised to see the making of East and West Pakistan, which should not be logically united in one country. Indeed the emergence of Bangladesh in 1971 had confirmed the absurdity of the creation of a bisected Pakistan. Even within West Pakistan the three provinces of Sind, Punjab and the Frontier have internal incompatibility and are working for separate aims and interests.

Pakistan developed the type of economy in which economic growth brought affluence to the few at the expense of the many. The feudal families continued to live the life they had been living for centuries. Agrarian laws had not been drastically changed and land ownership remained in the hands of old feudal families. There came into being a social divide on the basis of economy between the East and West Pakistan on the one hand, and within the society of the latter on the other

Economically, the undivided India was a strong and more or less self-sufficient economic unit. Later on when a separate State was created on the basis of majoritarian principle of Hindu and Muslim areas, it became almost sure that the predominantly Hindu regions would comprise the greater part of the mineral resources and industrial areas, while the Muslim areas would be economically backward, and often deficit, areas which could not exist without a great deal of outside assistance. Hence, at the time of partition Pakistan inherited an economy which was essentially feudal; she gained very few trading firms, very few banks and virtually no industry. In Punjab, 60 percent of land belonged to the landlords, while in Sind a few hundred big Zamindars owned almost all the arable land. In East Pakistan, however, most of the Zamindars, who were Hindus, left for India and their land passed into the hands of the tenants. The economic scene in Pakistan was dominated by the capitalists from Bombay and the Muslim landlords from Northern India who had succeeded in transferring their wealth to Pakistan; they soon found avenues to aggrandise their means manifold. This became possible due to two factors, first, that these landlords and capitalists made up the leadership of the Muslim League and secondly that the civil servants who issued licenses for trade and industry were either related or known to them.

In the first quarter of this century, there arose a Muslim middle class which comprised small number of Muslim capitalists, bankers and businessmen that emerged by this time mainly in Bombay and UP. In the hope of better prospects than in Hindu-dominated India it migrated to West Pakistan. The motive force for Pakistan came largely from these middle-class Muslims of North India, many of whom had been educated at Aligarh. At some level, they identified with the ideas of Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Iqbal. Pakistan evolved a system which encouraged private enterprise and protected it by high tariffs and other fiscal and monetary measures. In the case of industries in which private capital was inadequate and shy, government stepped in, developed the industries and handed them over to private capitalists. At the time of Partition, and especially after the outbreak of the Korean war, the jute industry of Pakistan became a source of increased earning of foreign exchange. But even this industry of Pakistan was monopolised by a few capitalists from Bombay who had settled in West Pakistan. Cultivators as well as the traders of East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, were deprived from the benefit of this windfall. Thus a class of vested interests was created in West Pakistan in alliance with civil servants.

From the start Pakistan developed the type of economy in which economic growth brought affluence to the few at the expense of the many. The feudal families continued to live the life they had been living for centuries. Agrarian laws had not been drastically changed and land ownership remained in the hands of old feudal families. There came into being a social divide on the basis of economy between the East and West Pakistan on the one hand, and within the society of the latter on the other. It forced the economic growth of the country to depend on foreign loans, resulted ultimately in the concentration of economic power in 43 families which owned 76.8 percent of all manufacturing assets by the end of the 1960s. Polarisation of classes in the rural sector and a rapid increase in landlessness were started at an early stage. While the incomes of the rural elite increased sharply following the Green Revolution, the real incomes of the rural poor declined in absolute terms. According to a survey 33 percent of small farmers operating less than eigt acres suffered a deterioration in their diet. During the 1960s as many as 794,042 small families became landless labourers.